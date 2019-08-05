Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.