Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

We are contrasting Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.27 beta indicates that Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 20.48% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.