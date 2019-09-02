Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.