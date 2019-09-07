Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.83 shows that Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 51.2%. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.