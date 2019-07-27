Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

We are contrasting Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.27 beta. From a competition point of view, KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 37.5% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.