Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novus Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.