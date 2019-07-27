Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 23.7%. About 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.