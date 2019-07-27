Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.56
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-71.6%
|-65.5%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 23.7%. About 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.22%
|-50%
|-48.84%
|-47.74%
|-61.47%
|37.5%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
