Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 209.28% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.