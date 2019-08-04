Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1245.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 consensus price target and a 143.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.