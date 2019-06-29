Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.98 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 58.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 15.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.