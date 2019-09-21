Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. In other hand, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 3.1%. About 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 5 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.