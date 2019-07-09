Reviewing NovoCure Limited (NVCR)’s and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 49 22.85 N/A -0.59 0.00 Misonix Inc. 20 6.31 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -47.2% -16.5% Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NovoCure Limited’s current beta is 2.89 and it happens to be 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Misonix Inc. has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovoCure Limited is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Misonix Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. NovoCure Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Misonix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovoCure Limited and Misonix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NovoCure Limited is $62.5, with potential downside of -2.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of NovoCure Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Misonix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 3.57% 8.14% -5.63% 48.55% 64.2% 47.13% Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24%

For the past year NovoCure Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Misonix Inc.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Misonix Inc.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.