Reviewing NovoCure Limited (NVCR)’s and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s results

Both NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 62 26.44 N/A -0.44 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 192 11.52 N/A 3.61 59.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NovoCure Limited and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

NovoCure Limited is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.46. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovoCure Limited. Its rival Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. NovoCure Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NovoCure Limited and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 3 9 2.69

The downside potential is -6.99% for NovoCure Limited with consensus price target of $73.75. Competitively Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a consensus price target of $212.23, with potential downside of -3.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation seems more appealing than NovoCure Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of NovoCure Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year NovoCure Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors NovoCure Limited.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.