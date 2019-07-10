Reviewing NovoCure Limited (NVCR)’s and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s results

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 49 23.02 N/A -0.59 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.77 N/A 0.49 8.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NovoCure Limited and Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -47.2% -16.5% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.89 beta means NovoCure Limited’s volatility is 189.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Accuray Incorporated has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovoCure Limited. Its rival Accuray Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1 respectively. NovoCure Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NovoCure Limited and Accuray Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

NovoCure Limited has an average target price of $62.5, and a -3.42% downside potential. Meanwhile, Accuray Incorporated’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 38.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Accuray Incorporated looks more robust than NovoCure Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of NovoCure Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 82.4% of Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. NovoCure Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 3.57% 8.14% -5.63% 48.55% 64.2% 47.13% Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54%

For the past year NovoCure Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Accuray Incorporated.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats Accuray Incorporated on 6 of the 10 factors.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.