Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Since Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Novo Nordisk A/S is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.33 beta is the reason why it is 133.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 13.2%. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.