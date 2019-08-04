Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

We are contrasting Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Novo Nordisk A/S and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, which is potential 201.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.