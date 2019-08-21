Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novo Nordisk A/S and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, which is potential 777.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 40.67%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.