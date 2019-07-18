Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Translate Bio Inc. 9 170.97 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Translate Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S and Translate Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 116.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Translate Bio Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.