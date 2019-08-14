Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

Since Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Teligent Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novo Nordisk A/S and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Teligent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Teligent Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Teligent Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.