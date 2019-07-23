Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Synlogic Inc. 8 81.98 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novo Nordisk A/S and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.9. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Synlogic Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.