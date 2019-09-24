Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 60.69 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novo Nordisk A/S. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Novo Nordisk A/S is currently more expensive than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novo Nordisk A/S and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novo Nordisk A/S’s average target price is $400, while its potential upside is 655.14%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 297.20% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 57.7% respectively. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 12 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.