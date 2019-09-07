Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 151.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 42.4%. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

