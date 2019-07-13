Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.18 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Mesoblast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.