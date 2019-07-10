Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, MediciNova Inc. which has a 46.4 Current Ratio and a 46.4 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 141.23% and its consensus price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats MediciNova Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.