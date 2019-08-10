Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.27 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 74.2% respectively. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.