Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Both Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. IVERIC bio Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Novo Nordisk A/S. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Novo Nordisk A/S’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of IVERIC bio Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Novo Nordisk A/S and IVERIC bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats IVERIC bio Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.