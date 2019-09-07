Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.79 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Intrexon Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 80.1%. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.