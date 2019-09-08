Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Both Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Novo Nordisk A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.38 beta which makes it 138.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 average price target and a 225.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 0%. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.