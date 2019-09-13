Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.