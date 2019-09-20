Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

We are comparing Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Exelixis Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Novo Nordisk A/S. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Novo Nordisk A/S’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novo Nordisk A/S and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Novo Nordisk A/S and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $400, and a 671.01% upside potential. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 17.53%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 80.9%. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 8 of the 11 factors Exelixis Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.