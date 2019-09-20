Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Novo Nordisk A/S and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

The average price target of Novo Nordisk A/S is $400, with potential upside of 671.01%. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 63.88% and its average price target is $78.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Novo Nordisk A/S looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.