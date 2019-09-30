Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,542,460,618.50% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta means Novo Nordisk A/S’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S’s consensus target price is $400, while its potential upside is 673.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.