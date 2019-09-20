Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has an average target price of $400, and a 671.01% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.