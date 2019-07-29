Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Ascendis Pharma A/S 107 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $169.33, with potential upside of 45.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 85%. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.