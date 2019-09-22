Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.11 N/A 0.07 398.08

Demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Novo Nordisk A/S. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Novo Nordisk A/S has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 655.57% for Novo Nordisk A/S with average target price of $400. Competitively the average target price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $46, which is potential 59.39% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Novo Nordisk A/S appears more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 12 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.