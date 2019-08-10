Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.60 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.