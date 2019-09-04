Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.52 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novo Nordisk A/S and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 126.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.