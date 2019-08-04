Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.