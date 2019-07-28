Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.76 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.73 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 67.1%. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.