Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and has 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 30.7% respectively. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.