Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.66 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novan Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Novan Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 6.6% respectively. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.