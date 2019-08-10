Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and Its Peers results

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 55.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.40% -31.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.