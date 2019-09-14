Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -5.68 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 16 2.48 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility & Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 121.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.