Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,488,492,441.78% 133.4% -31.8% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 123,351,351.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.