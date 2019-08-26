Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.12 shows that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.05 beta which makes it 105.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 15.1% respectively. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.