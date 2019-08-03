Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.31 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Altimmune Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Altimmune Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.