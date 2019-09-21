Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novavax Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 98.47%. Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 20.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Novavax Inc. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.