Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 21 4.65 N/A -0.47 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.01 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -76.19%. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 86.57% and its consensus target price is $2.5. Based on the data given earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.42% and 32.3% respectively. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.