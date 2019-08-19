Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

We are contrasting Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 13 6.43 N/A -9.39 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Novavax Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -82.78% and an $1.35 consensus target price. Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 239.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.