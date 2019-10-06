Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novavax Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 390,378,029.50% 136.3% -75.2% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,185,979,013.17% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 180.00% at a $14 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.